Big E Wants His WWE Dream Match With Goldberg at WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Big E has been openly pushing for a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for years, and now it seems like he’s picked the perfect destination for the bout — WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX next April. He appeared on Barstool Sports’ Rasslin‘ podcast this week and discussed taking on either “Da Man” or Edge at the two-night event next year. He explained (h/t Fightful), “Then, my real number one as I have said 1000 times — but Goldberg is something very cool. I’m not saying we would have the greatest match of all time, but 10 minutes. Give me two minutes. I’ll be a one-minute man for that match. The opportunity to wrestle — this man was my childhood hero. I met him over 20 years ago, at a signing. I still have the 8×10 up in my house in the closet that he gave to me that he signed for me years ago. So I know there’s something very full circle about — the fact that it’s even possible is dope. So I would love to have one. Give me 90 seconds of a match.

“I try to just worry about what’s in front of me right now,” E later noted. “But, you know, at one point, I looked around, I was like, ‘Man, I think I’m involved in six different feuds.’ Whether it’s Roman, Kevin Owens, there’s Seth Rollins, for some reason, Otis decided to stare me in the eye a week ago or so. So there’s a lot on the plate right now. I would love just for WrestleMania, it would be great to have a fresh, incredible matchup, like, whether it’s Goldberg, whether it’s Edge, something like that. I think it would be really dope. But yeah, That’s in Dallas. That’s a few months from now and we’re excited about that. We just did the on-sale for tickets in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, but right now, just kind of the focus is Roman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since beating Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, E has feuded with “The All Mighty,” Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in his two-month reign. He’ll take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title bout at tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view in Brooklyn.