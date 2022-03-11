WWE’s Big E and Goldberg Teaming Up for WWE 2K22 Hot Ones Episode

WWE 2K22 is just around the corner, and tomorrow fans will be creating their own superstars and playing as some of their WWE favorites as well. Tomorrow is also when you can catch two WWE Superstars on First We Feast’s popular hot sauce experience Hot Ones, as Goldberg and Big E will be teaming up for a special WWE 2K22 edition of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab. You can check out the full teaser video featuring Goldberg and Big E below.

Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab is a spin on the traditional Hot Ones formula. Instead of having an interview as they make their way through hot sauce-covered wings of increasing Scoville levels, Truth or Dab has two people answering three questions and either answering the question or eating a fiery wing.

https://twitter.com/firstwefeast/status/1502034390226030595

It can lead to some hilarious moments like seen in Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish’s episode. Despite having done it previously, Hart was reeling after eating two wings, though he answered the last question to keep from eating another. Meanwhile, Haddish took her wings like they were nothing.

We’ll have to wait and see which side of that fence Big E and Goldberg end up on. If they can handle hot foods, they should be okay, but as we’ve seen in other episodes, it can become ridiculously hot and hard to deal with quickly and unexpectedly.

Up next for WWE is WrestleMania 38, and here is the confirmed card so far.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

