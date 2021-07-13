Big E Reveals When Vince McMahon Wanted to Break up The New Day

✖

WWE's Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have repeatedly stated in interviews that they have no intention of breaking up as a trio. Even when they were separated by the WWE Draft last year, the three maintained that the group is still very much alive. But that almost wasn't the case, as E confirmed in an interview with TalkSport this week. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed Vince McMahon came to the three with an idea not long after Kingston's reign as WWE Champion began at WrestleMania 35.

"I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that's where people were like 'ehhh, I don't know if we should because they really don't want it,'" E said. "I can't really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do — you know exactly who I'm talking about — he directly told us 'hey, this is the idea' and we said, we're not feeling it," E revealed. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier [than that] as well."

Rumors popped up last month that WWE wants to move E over to Raw in the next WWE Draft in order to reunite the trio on one brand. That would be great for E, who said the three still have plenty of ideas about what the group can do next.

"If we'd done it, we would have missed out on so many great moments. I still think that doing it now or soon, there are great moments to come and we have a lot more to offer. I think you've seen happy, clappy New Day for a very long time," E said. "I still even want to play around with the original ideas we had. When you saw Woods come out in that red and white suit in 2014... that was our original intent, our original plan! To be this hard-nosed, not shaking hands, not singing, not shucking and jiving anymore — we're not taking it anymore. We're not sitting back, we're going to take it.

"Obviously, the group ended up being the exact opposite [laughs]. Instead of no more shaking hands and kissing babies, we now specialize in shaking hands and kissing babies and dancing [laughs]. We had to pivot a bit but it all worked out for us," he continued. "I think we still have so much to offer as a group and I just like telling stories in a different way. I get our business is a business of conflict, but I think the story of brotherhood and three guys who genuinely want the best for each other is different and unique."

Should The New Day ever break up? Or were the three right to push back against McMahon's recent ideas? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!