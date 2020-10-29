NWA Owner Billy Corgan Addresses Reports of Thunder Rosa Leaving for WWE, AEW

✖

Shortly after she dropped the NWA World Women's Championship reports broke out that NWA star Thunder Rosa would be signing with either WWE or AEW in the future. Since debuting in 2014 Rosa (real name Melissa Cervantes) has worked for a laundry list of promotions, but her stock in the pro wrestling business soared over the summer when she arrived on AEW Dynamite as the NWA's champion and challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship. NWA owner Billy Corgan seemingly shot down any and all rumors of her leaving during an Instagram Q&A.

"No [she is not leaving NWA]. You have to love press and media reports that don't contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn't write and ask," Corgan wrote. "She's under contract thru 2021 and there's a reason for that (it's called excellence and faith)."

Confirmed: @nwa President Billy Corrigan Revealed Earlier Tonight That @thunderrosa22 Is Officially Signed To NWA Through 2021 And The Reports Of Her Leaving To Sign Elsewhere Are An Absolute LIE 😈🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bAamFtAAWd — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) October 29, 2020

Rosa also responded to the reports, though her answer wasn't as direct.

Hey everyone if you were wondering?????🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/xTTvh40pv5 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 28, 2020

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Rosa was leaning towards WWE via the F4WOnline message board.

"I think Rosa is going to WWE. I was told 2-3 weeks ago that Deeb was winning and Rosa was going to WWE and the first part just happened," Meltzer wrote. "If Rosa was going to AEW, she could keep her NWA Title."

Rosa's involvement on Dynamite marked the first crossover between AEW and NWA, which Tony Khan explained in a conference call had to do with his friendship with Corgan. Rosa dropped the title on Tuesday to Serena Deeb, who is currently under AEW contract.

"The working relationship between us is the extent of the good personal relationship between Billy Corgan and me," Khan said. "I've had a good relationship with Billy for years, long before I got into the wrestling business."

"... The NWA has got great history, they aren't really operating right now, I think we're very different companies in a very different place. And I think the NWA, it sounds like they're going to get back to running and I wish Billy the best with the stuff he's doing," Khan continued. "I thought this would be a good opportunity for them, and for us because Thunder Rosa is great and I thought she'd be a great challenger for Shida. So it's one of those situations where I thought it would make sense for both sides. Which is why I proposed it, he agreed, and that's why we're doing it."

Kahn continued — "I'm not sure what the future would hold for us. But obviously, if Thunder Rosa wins the title there could be a lot more... If Thunder Rosa wins the title, you could see obviously a lot more stuff between us. But I don't have plans to use anybody else from the NWA."

