WWE: Major Update on Bobby Lashley's "Firing" From WWE Raw

WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video on Tuesday in response to what happened at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. After losing a No. 1 contender's match against Seth Rollins in the show's main event, Bobby Lashley cornered the referee and inadvertently elbowed another referee in the face. Pearce then ran out to confront Lashley, who shoved him out of the way. The WWE official then declared Lashley was fired, noting that he warned him of the consequences after he accidentally speared fellow official Petey Williams the week prior.

Pearce explained in the video that Lashley is not actually fired, but noted "The All Mighty" will still face repercussions. He stated he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss what will happen going forward.

My official statement regarding Bobby Lashley and the end of Monday Night Raw last night. #WWERaw @wwe @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/neW8Ozi8x4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 13, 2022

It's unclear if this is leading to some sort of program between Lashley and Pearce. Despite being a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Pearce has not competed in a WWE match since becoming a trainer in 2013. It was initially teased that he'd face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship back in January 2021 at that year's Royal Rumble, but that plan wound up getting scrapped. Stay tuned for further updates.

This story is developing...