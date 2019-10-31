Watch: The Boogeyman Scares People at WWE Headquarters for Halloween

Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman has made a tradition in recent years of jumping out and scaring people in his annual Halloween video. This year he decided to bring his act to WWE Headquarters, jumping out and scaring employees as they walked into the building. While he didn’t try and scare Vince McMahon (a missed opportunity!), it was pretty funny to see how people reacted to the worm-eater suddenly appearing in front of them. Elsewhere in the video he managed to get one of the employees to eat a worm, then fainted when one worked showed off his special Boogeyman mannequin head.

Boogey, real name Martin Wright, wrestled in WWE from 2005-09 on SmackDown and ECW, and has made sporadic appearances on WWE television since 2012. His last WWE match took place in 2015 when he entered that year’s Royal Rumble.

Earlier this week he popped up on WWE’s YouTube channel for a special three-hour video titles “Live With The Boogeyman.” Fans online found it hilarious how Wright’s energy in the video deteriorated after a while.

Boogeyman did a 3 hour livestream on the official WWE Youtube channel… His energy at 3 minutes in vs his energy at 2 hours in is *amazing* pic.twitter.com/3f8UPROR2G — Adam Bibilo (@Biblops) October 30, 2019

WWE will celebrate Halloween this year with Crown Jewel, its latest pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. Check out the show’s full card below.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, Match Cannot Be Stopped for Any Reason)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match — The New Day vs. The Revival vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. vs. Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The B-Team

20-man battle royal

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, Shorty Gable) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre) 10-man tag match

Following Crown Jewel, WWE will return to its normal schedule going forward. It’s next big event will come in late November with Survivor Series weekend, which will feature NXT: TakeOver WarGames and Survivor Series in Chicago on Nov. 23-24. Two matches for TakeOver: WarGames have already been announced, including the first-ever Women’s WarGames match.