WWE Fans Celebrate Bray Wyatt Winning the WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship on Thursday afternoon when he defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel. The win came as a shock, given that Wyatt had already lost in controversial fashion to Rollins at Hell in a Cell and that no title had previously changed hands at a Saudi Arabia show. With the win Wyatt becomes a two-time world champion and the fourth man in company history to hold both the WWE and Universal titles. After the win fans flocked to social media to celebrate the win, as well as wonder what will happen now that Friday Night SmackDown has both world champions currently on its roster.
Wyatt is scheduled to appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown for a Miz TV segment, so there’s a good chance we’ll get some answers then.
