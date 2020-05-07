Tommy Dreamer Explains How WWE Protects Brock Lesnar in the Ring

✖

Brock Lesnar has been back with the WWE since 2012 and, even though he only works a very-limited schedule, he finds himself to be very protected by WWE's booking with more than 1,000 combined days as either WWE or Universal Champion. But, as Tommy Dreamer recently explained on Busted Open Radio, that protection extends beyond being booked to consistently win matches. According to the former ECW Champion, Dreamer was instructed way back in the early 2000s to never even attempt to try and pick up Lesnar off his feet, with WWE officials telling him it looked "unrealistic" minutes after he had done it in a dark match.

Considering that Lesnar is rarely lifted off his feet unless he's in the ring with big men like The Big Show, The Undertaker or Braun Strowman, it's possible that rule has stuck around

Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a quick main event.

After his victory (and a quick defense over Big Show that technically took place as a WrestleMania dark match), McIntyre started up a feud with Zelina Vega and her faction. He picked up a win over United States Champion Andrade on the April 13 edition of Raw, only to be suddenly attacked by Seth Rollins. The two will clash at Money in the Bank this Sunday.

A big portion of Money in the Bank will be dedicated to WWE's latest cinematic match, in which 12 men and women will battle their way through WWE Headquarters up to the roof, where the Money in the Bank briefcases will be suspended above a wrestling ring. In a recent interview, McIntyre talked about his idea for a future cinematic match.

"My wheels are turning," McIntyre explained. "I already have some ideas. I hope everyone on the roster are all pitching ideas and how we can come together as a team to be creative. You can't rely on other people to do the job for you. It's a team effort. I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say if we have Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley end up in a bar situation with our knuckles taped, that may be interesting,"

