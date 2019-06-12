Report: Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay Accused of Sexual Harassment by Fox News Co-Host

Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay, who changed his wrestling name to Tyrus after he left the company and whose real name is George Murdoch, was reportedly recently taken off of the Fox News program Un-PC because of sexual harassment accusations from his co-host Brit McHenry.

The Daily Beast reported this week that McHenry came forward to Fox News management accusing Clay of “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.” Clay was instead moved to his own program on the newtork, titled Nuff Said.

After initially declining to comment on the issue, Fox News released a statement on the matter on Wednesday.

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions,” the statement read. “The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

The Hollywood Reporter initially reached out when Clay left Un-PC back in late May. When asked why he left the show, Clay wrote back, “I wanted my own show.” The new program debuted on the network on Tuesday.

Clay originally signed a developmental contract with the WWE in 2006 and was released in 2008 after a stint in Florida Championship Wrestling. He re-signed with the company in 2010 and debuted in NXT’s fourth season as a rookie under Ted DiBiase Jr. Clay wound up coming in second place in the season behind Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and began appearing on the main roster as a bodyguard for Alberto Del Rio.

After a brief hiatus and a run on Superstars, Clay was teased to make a return to the main roster in November 2011. However that debut was delayed until January, where Clay appeared with a new dancing gimmick called “The Funkasaurus.” He’d stay with the company until 2014, working primarily as a midcarder and tag team wrestler alongside Tensai as “Tons of Funk.”

WWE released Clay in June 2014 and he debuted for TNA (Impact) Wrestling as Tyrus in 2014. He’d go on to have two stints with the company over the next four years. His last match came in December 2018 at a House of Hardcore event.