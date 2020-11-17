WWE's Murphy Possibly Getting His First Name Back

✖

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy lost his first name on WWE television back in February when he first joined Seth Rollins as one of the "Monday Night Messiah's" disciples. But if his Twitter account is any indication, Murphy might be getting his first name back. Last week's SmackDown saw Murphy officially turn on Rollins and align himself with the Mysterio family, then days later he changed his Twitter profile's name back to Buddy Murphy. For the record, it still hasn't changed over on his WWE.com profile as of yet.

This possible change comes mere weeks after WWE dropped Matt Riddle's first name. The habit of WWE's Creative Team inexplicably shortening wrestlers' names goes back years, with some examples including (Antonio) Cesaro, Big E (Langston), Andrade (Cien Almas), (Luke) Harper, (Erick) Rowan, Elias (Samson) and (Alexander) Rusev.

Murphy will face Rollins on this week's SmackDown. Rollins is reportedly taking time off from WWE television in the near future to be with Becky Lynch for the birth of their child, so there's a good chance Murphy picks up a victory here. There's also still the dangling threat of Murphy being in a relationship with (in-storyline) with Mysterio's 19-year-old daughter Aalyah.

While he was “Burning it down!” On #WWERAW - I was “Tearing the roof off!” On #205live! — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 16, 2020

Murphy isn't currently booked for Sunday's Survivor Series, but Rollins is scheduled to compete on Team SmackDown in the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match.

