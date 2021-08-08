✖

Buddy Murphy was released by the WWE back in early June as part of the same group that saw Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and Ruby Riott leave the company. He's given a few interviews in the weeks since then talking about his tumultuous time in the WWE as well as what he wants to do next, but has always stopped short of outright saying which promotion he'll join next. He took to Twitter on Sunday with a new video further teasing his next move. The video shows a man in a white prisoner's outfit (his face can't be seen but it's fair to assume it's Murphy) repeatedly ramming himself into a wall while an armed guard stands nearby. His Twitter account has also been overtaken by the date Aug. 31, 2021, which is when his 90-day No Compete clause with WWE ends.

Murphy is far from the first former WWE wrestler to use an asylum or prison motif as a metaphor for his time in WWE. Jon Moxley famously released a short film of himself breaking out of prison when his WWE contract expired, while Malakai Black released a video of himself murdering doctors and escaping an asylum the same day he arrived in AEW.

"So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but whether I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can't! In my opinion I haven't even hit my peak yet and I'm excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by 'Best Kept Secret' Thank you all!" Murphy wrote when his release was first confirmed.

The former Cruiserweight Champion's final major storyline in the WWE saw him get into a romantic relationship with Rey Mysterio's 19-year-old daughter Aalyah. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he described just how uncomfortable he was with the idea.

"I wasn't comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me but they are kind of like weird. Then they say '...and then you kiss her.' I start laughing and go 'f— off.' But then they are like 'No we are serious.' I look at the other producer and he was like [nods head]. I'm like 'No way! How did you come back with this?'" he said.