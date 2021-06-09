Latest Update on Buddy Murphy's Future Following WWE Release

✖

Buddy Murphy was one of the six wrestlers released by WWE last week. And while he'll have to deal with the 90-day "No Compete" clause that prevents him from signing with another televised promotion until September, it looks like there's already plenty of interest for the former Cruiserweight Champion. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Wednesday that "there have been a lot of interest from independent promoters in using all of the talents cut last week, but Buddy Murphy has been a name that a lot of promoters want to grab as there's a feeling he could have a ton of 'dream match' bouts with top indy stars."

That same report stated that Braun Strowman has given an initial asking price in the five-figure range for independent dates, and that certain officials within WWE have already been pushing for the company to bring back Aleister Black. The other stars released last week included Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett and Lana.

Murphy took to Twitter after the news of his release broke last week, writing, "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can't! In my opinion I haven't even hit my peak yet and I'm excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by "Best Kept Secret"

Thank you all!"

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on June 20. Here's the updated card for the show as of Wednesday: