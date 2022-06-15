WWE's Cameron Grimes Challenges Bron Breakker to Title Match at Great American Bash

✖

Tonight's NXT contained some big revelations for the upcoming Great American Bash, and it all started with Duke Hudson and Bron Breakker. Hudson had gotten in Breakker's face earlier in the night, lording over his previous win, and that's when Breakker challenged Hudson later in the night. After that admittedly short match for the WWE NXT Championship, it was Cameron Grimes getting in Breakker's face, saying that it was Breakker's (real) last name that got him his opportunities. He then challenged Breakker for the Title at Great American Bash, and Breakker accepted, cementing the Title match for the event.

At the start of the match, Hudson went off right out of the gate, throwing Breakker into the turnbuckle, but then the Champion went lit up Hudson, slamming him down with shoulder tackles and then splitting him in half with a spear. Breakker then picked up Hudson and brought him back down with a slam into a cover, and that was it for Hudson, as Breakker pinned him and retained his NXT Championship.

That's when Cameron Grimes came out to meet Breakker, who told him what was on his mind. Grimes said that everyone in this ring knows that if he didn't have that last name, he wouldn't have the Championship. He said that he respected the hell out of Breakker and he's not saying he ate off a silver platter, but he did eat better than him.

He said his daddy was a legend and even has a Hall of Fame ring, but he also said that was his problem, as everyone knew who Breakker's dad was, and no one knows who his is. He even brought up Steiner sitting ringside to see him win the Championship. He then said that his dad had to look down on him winning a Championship.

Grimes then said that he gets better and better with every match, but he said Breakker doesn't have his heart, as he has the biggest heart here. Grimes then challenged Breakker for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash, and after extending his hand, Breakker accepted.

The card for Great American Bash is still coming together, but at least we now know that an NXT Championship match will be in the cards, and it should be fantastic.

Are you excited for the Great American Bash? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!