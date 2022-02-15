WWE Cancels Weekly TV Show, Reportedly Taping New Show This Week

WWE has canceled 205 Live, according to a new report from PWInsider. The series was first introduced in April 2018 and housed WWE’s Cruiserweight Division after it had been brought back in 2016. However, the show’s presence gradually dwindled over the years due to the Cruiserweight Championship getting brought over to NXT in 2019, the title being unified with the NXT North American Championship last month and many of the active cruiserweights getting cut in WWE’s waves of releases over the past two years.

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson noted that a new series, NXT: Level Up, is set to tape its first episode following this week’s NXT Vengeance Day special. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reports of a second NXT program have been popping up for years, and at one point an NXT Underground type of show (think Raw Underground but for the developmental brand) was in the works. However, those plans were eventually scrapped.

Check out the updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day below. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event tonight!

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar

Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final: MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

MSK vs. The Creed Brothers Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo (Weaponized Steel Cage Match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Here’s the updated lineup for the show as of Tuesday: