Report: New NXT Program Discussed Prior to Latest COVID-19 Outbreak

✖

As NXT gears up for NXT TakeOver 31 this Sunday, a new report has emerged about plans WWE had for the Black and Gold Brand prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select on Thursday that there were talks of a new program titled "NXT Underground," one that would feature members of the NXT roster not typically used on television and new signees from the EVOLVE. A pilot for the show was reportedly taped last year, and the idea was moved into planning stages last month. However between the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the roster and certain people in the company not liking the idea, the project was placed on hold.

The report also states the idea had nothing to do with Raw Underground, the brainchild of Shane McMahon that had been appearing in the third hour or Raw recently. This week's episode marked the first time it had been absent in well over a month.

Triple H promised during the latest media conference call that TakeOver 31 will have a noticeable different look and presentation.

"So this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far," Triple H said. "You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game-changing."

During the interview, he also addressed NXT's status when it comes to the upcoming WWE Draft. As of now the Draft is scheduled for the Oct. 9 episode of SmackDown and the Oct. 12 edition of Raw.

"I wish I did (have an update), but I don't," he said. "I don't know. The Draft is coming, I'm unsure. You, like myself, will have to stay tuned and wait and see," he said.

Here's the full card for NXT TakeOver 31: