Latest Update on the Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch WWE SmackDown Backstage Incident

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown ended in bizarre fashion when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were forced to swap their respective women’s championships following the results of the 2021 WWE Draft. The two eventually did get their hands on the other’s belts, but not before an awkward that had to be broken up by Sonya Deville and eventually interrupted by Sasha Banks. Since then a few reports have emerged about a legitimate backstage incident between “The Man” and “The Queen.”

The initial report came from PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson, who wrote that Flair was not a fan of the championship exchange idea as it potentially made her look weak. Johnson, Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp and TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy all provided more updates throughout the weekend about what was and wasn’t supposed to happen during the segment (at one point Lynch was supposed to have both titles and claim herself “Becky Two Belts” again). All three reports noted that the two got into a shouting match once they made it backstage, though neither got physical. Flair was instructed to leave the venue, Lynch worked a post-show dark match and Vince McMahon was left frustrated by how the whole thing turned out. Fightful also noted that Flair campaigned to instead drop the Raw women’s title to Bianca Belair last week when they main evented Raw and was unhappy with the plan WWE stuck with (a DQ finish involving a steel chair).

WWE then ran a replay of the episode on Saturday, which saw the final segment edited to wear Flair dropping the Raw title was removed but Lynch throwing the SmackDown title at her was kept in. Flair has been quiet about this whole situation on Twitter, but her fiance Andrade El Idolo has not:

Fu… WWE !!!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 23, 2021

The Draft will now see Flair on SmackDown and Lynch on Raw, though unless WWE makes any sort of changes the two will likely face each other at Survivor Series next month as part of the “Battle for Brand Supremacy.” What do you make of this whole situation? Let us know in the comments below