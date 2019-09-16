WWE Fans Demand a Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks Hell in a Cell Match After Their DQ Finish at Clash of Champions

The excellent Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks came to an abrupt and disappointing ending on Sunday at Clash of Champions, as Lynch wound up causing a disqualification when she hit a referee with a steel chair. In her defense, Lynch was aiming for Banks, but the referee’s decision wasn’t thrown out the match until much later after the two continued to brawl throughout the arena. It wasn’t until Lynch hurt Banks’ arm with a Disarmer and a steel chair that the announcer finally declared that the match was over.

Fans in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte made it clear they weren’t happy with how the match ended, but fans watching along at home seemed to have long-term booking on their minds, as many of them called for a rematch between the two inside the Hell in a Cell structure at next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

A Demonic Structure

By gawd, there’s only one structure that can contain Becky and Sasha #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/y8xN1AzFAM — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) September 16, 2019

Let’s Ask Steve Austin

Sasha vs Becky main event of Hell in a cell in the god damn cell#WWEClash pic.twitter.com/DfzZs0FWxM — Olivia (@lynchvbanks) September 16, 2019

“Always Do The Right Thing”

Do the right thing. Sasha Banks Vs Becky Lynch



Hell In A Cell Main Event @VinceMcMahon @WWE — 👏 👏 👏 (@DayDreamThis) September 16, 2019

K.O. Makes a Good Point

I guess Becky’s fired. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 16, 2019

Please!

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell, INSIDE a Hell in a Cell, PLEASE.#WWEClash — 𝓅乃 🎭 (@pierobuccellato) September 16, 2019

A Celebration!

Becky vs Sasha was great and we’re more than likely getting the rematch in a cell, so let’s celebrate that pic.twitter.com/7YV8SqunqA — Gerárd (@kojiclutch) September 16, 2019

A Compelling Argument

Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch is your Hell in a Cell MAIN EVENT. This is not up for discussion. #WWEClash — frank (@TheNextBlGThing) September 16, 2019

Smart Thinking