WWE Clash Of Champions: Updated Betting Odds For The Show

If you’re looking for some possible clues as to who may win at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV event, we’ve got the latest betting odds for the show.

Clash of Champions will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. The event features every single WWE championship on the line, which means a loaded card from top to bottom.

Here are the updated betting odds for the show. A negative number denotes the betting favorite, while a plus in front of the number indicates the underdog.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (-400) vs. Braun Strowman (+280)

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (-165) vs. Randy Orton (+125)

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (+170) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (-230)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (-155) vs. Charlotte Flair (+115)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (-140) vs. Humberto Carrillo (+125) vs. Lince Dorado (+500)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (-210) vs. The Miz (+160)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (-120) vs. The Revival (+160)

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

Becky Lynch (+120) vs. Sasha Banks (-160)

No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (-290) vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose (+210)

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (-280) vs. Cedric Alexander (+200)

As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the show as it happens on Sunday night, so make sure to check back with us at that time. Let us know in the comments section below which match on the WWE Clash of Champions card you are looking forward to the most and why!