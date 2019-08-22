WWE Clash of Champions Rumored Top Matches

WWE’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view is still a few weeks away, but is sounds like the company already has a pretty good idea of what the card looks like.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, the company has four title matches in mind for the Sept. 15 show in Charlotte — Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton in a SummerSlam rematch for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Champion and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

On top of all of that, WWE has already booked SmackDown Women’s champ Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and the final round of the King of the Ring tournament.

There’s quite a lot to unpack in those four matches. Rollins and Strowman just won the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday but ended on an awkward note when Strowman kept looking at Rollins’ world championship. Kingston vs. Orton ended in a double countout the first time around, and Orton has been accusing the champ of running away during their match in multiple promos. Banks made her shocking return to WWE television by turning heel and decimating Lynch and Natalya (twice). And finally Miz was the first to feel the wrath of Nakamura with Zayn as his new associate.

If Miz were able to win, he’d tie Chris Jericho with a record nine reigns as Intercontinental Champion. He’d also break Pedro Morales record of 619 combined days as champion if he held the title for just under a month.

Meltzer also speculated a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match would be the end result of “The Big Dog’s” mystery attacker storyline. However that took a weird turn this week when Bryan and Rowan claimed to have found Reigns’ attacker — an unknown bald man with a red beard who looked strikingly similar to Rowan.

Based on Reigns’ latest tweet, he doesn’t seem to buy the story.

Y’all call that an answer? This whole situation is getting out of control and I don’t know what to think….but I know what I need to do. https://t.co/uzrAjIkl8p — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 22, 2019

Days after Clash of Champions, WWE’s third brand NXT will officially make the jump from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on Sept. 18. The show will be extended to two hours and will air live each week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.