Rumor: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan Planned as the Clash of Champions Main Event

WWE will have all of its main roster championships be defended on Sunday night at Clash of Champions across 10 matches. But the show’s 11th match, Roman Reigns vs, Erick Rowan, might get the spotlight as the show’s main event.

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, which has broken a number of stories in the past, tweeted out on Sunday afternoon that, as of Saturday night, Reigns vs. Rowan was inexplicably slotted higher than any of the title matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy #ClashOfChampions… I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one: As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the run down for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non title match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

“AGAIN: this was as of yesterday,” they added. “Y’all know they can change anything, at anytime. However, if that match was placed in that spot, you’d think there would be a reason as to why.”

That decision, should it stand, is a bit of a head-scratcher. Both of the world championship matches — Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman — have storylines that have been heavily featured on WWE television in recent weeks. Plus if they wanted to go the alternative route, there’s plenty of steam behind the Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks match to warrant it being in the top spot as well. But since Reigns hasn’t been in a main event singles matches since SummerSlam 2018, maybe this is WWE’s way of getting him back to that elite status before SmackDown makes the jump to FOX next month.

Reigns’ storyline with Rowan has been a bit of a rocky one. Things initially kicked off back in late July when a scaffolding set fell on Reigns during an episode of SmackDown, which was followed the next week on Raw when Reigns was nearly hit by a car in the parking lot. After weeks of investigating and red herrings (such as a fake Rowan), it was finally revealed that the big man was behind the attacks and had been doing so without Daniel Bryan’s knowledge.

@WrestleVotes went on to tweet that WWE was seriously considering having Rollins drop the Universal Championship to Strowman during the show, and that his next program would be with Drew McIntyre since “The Scottish Psychopath” is on the verge of returning from injury.