A Former WWE Star Has Reportedly Been Cleared to Return to Action and WWE Fans Are Hyped

Corey Graves competed in his last WWE match at the 2014 WrestleMania Axxess event in April 2014. He returned months later to announce he needed to retire from pro wrestling due to suffering too many concussions throughout his in-ring career. From there he gradually worked his way up as an on-air host and panelist on WWE’s various programs before joining the Monday Night Raw commentary team in 2016. He’s been a staple of WWE’s commentary ever since, and other than a 24/7 Championship reign that lasted a few seconds in November he hasn’t done anything physical on WWE TV.

However, a new report from Fightful Select dropped on Wednesday stating that the former NXT Tag Team Champion was cleared by doctors at some point in 2021 and that he is no longer on WWE’s internal “No Contact” list. He spoke with Edge, who made his shocking return to the business in early 2020, during an episode of After The Bell last year and teased contemplating some sort of return.

“I would say at two or three different points I went, ‘Man, I live in Pittsburgh now. I should go find Dr. Maroon.’ It just gave me that urge to do this all over again, and I don’t know whether or not that’s a possibility, but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time,” Graves said.

The report quickly got Graves trending on Twitter as fans are optimistic he’ll make some sort of return soon. Check out some of the reactions below!

A Generation Doesn’t Know

There's a generation of fans that know Corey Graves as an announcer and a playable character on WWE 2K15, and not as a guy that held NXT Tag Titles with PAC or wrestled as Sterling James Keenan.



So Says The Tribal Chief

Corey Graves cleared to wrestle.



Possibly returning to the ring.



A Breath of Fresh Air

A Possible Rumble Surprise?

Byron Gets Some Revenge!

Corey Graves is cleared to wrestle!



Everybody’s Getting Cleared!

Bryan Danielson cleared

Edge cleared

Shibata cleared

Christian cage cleared

Corey graves cleared



Amazing News!