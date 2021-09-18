WWE Could Spoil Draft Plans With Big Raw and SmackDown Match Announcements

Tonight’s SmackDown featured the next big steps towards Extreme Rules, which is building matches between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch, and more. Unfortunately, some local advertisements for upcoming shows that either aired during SmackDown or aired ahead of the show have possibly spoiled the Balor Reigns result. The first advertisement hit social media and advertised a match for SmackDown in Baltimore, which is the first night of the WWE Draft, and shows there will be a Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. That hits on October 1st, after Extreme Rules and the match between Balor and Reigns.

The second ad aired locally in Tennessee during SmackDown, revealing there will be a 6 Man Tag Team Match featuring Reigns and The Usos taking on RKBro and McIntyre, and the advertisement once again shows Reigns holding the Universal Championship. That match takes place on October 4th, the second night of the draft.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. pic.twitter.com/jHzEAURkY4 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 17, 2021

WWE also previously revealed a match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and again, Reigns held the title. Now, WWE gave itself an out by saying Reigns might not have the title by then, and graphics can easily be changed to show Reigns without it should he lose.

Still, it was always going to be a reach for Reins to lose, as that feels like a major pay-per-view style match for his final dethroning, though the spoiler ads do take some of the wind out of the story’s sails even though we thought Reigns would win.

This could also spoil some moves in the draft, especially that Reigns McIntyre match. Reigns is likely not going anywhere, but will McIntyre move to SmackDown? Perhaps, especially if he’s in a match for the Universal Championship. The two previously faced each other, but that was a Champion vs Champion match during McIntyre’s reign as WWE Champion.

