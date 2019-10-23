AJ Styles Booked for United States Championship Match at Crown Jewel

WWE announced a new championship match for the upcoming Crown Jewel match on Oct. 31, as a 20-man battle royal will take place during the show where the winner will get to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship later in the evening. Styles was already advertised to take part in the nine-team World Cup tag team turmoil match alongside the rest of The O.C., but now it appears he’ll have his hands full with this match. WWE.com still has Styles listed for the turmoil match, but it also still has Xavier Woods listed to compete and he went down with an Achilles injury earlier this week.

Styles’ current reign as US Champion, his third overall, reached 100 consecutive days on Wednesday. He captured the title in a match against Ricochet at Extreme Rules back in July thanks to an assist from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and since then he’s defended the title against the likes of Cedric Alexander and Braun Strowman.

Check out the updated card for Crown Jewel below. The event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, Match Cannot Be Stopped for Any Reason)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match — The New Day vs. The Revival vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. vs. Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The B-Team

20-man battle royal

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, Shorty Gable) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre) 10-man tag match

Styles recently reached a massive milestone for his WWE career. After holding the WWE Championship twice and the US title three times for a combined 703 days, Styles has officially been champion for 51% of his time in the company, a feat that’s virtually unheard of in the modern era. He revealed in a recent interview with Lilian Garcia that once his current contract is up (he signed a new multi-year deal earlier this year), he’ll retire from wrestling.

“… I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last,” Styles said. “This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”