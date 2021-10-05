WWE Championship Match Announced for Crown Jewel 2021, Updated Card

This week’s Monday Night Raw saw Big E celebrate defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage last week, then addressed Drew McIntyre closing out the show by pointing his sword in his direction. McIntyre then made his way out, congratulated E on vanquishing Lashley, then threw down the challenge for a WWE title match despite having been drafted over to SmackDown. The two were then interrupted by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, leading to a tag team match where the babyfaces won.

As the two celebrated, E could be head telling McIntyre that the two would meet for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel. You can see the updated card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

