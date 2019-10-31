WWE’s Lince Dorado Debuts Pennywise Mask at Crown Jewel

WWE superstars love to find opportunities to embrace some of pop culture’s biggest characters and films, and the same goes for Crown Jewel. At the moment WWE is holding a Tag Team Gauntlet to establish the best tag team in the world, with Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler leading things off. They were then joined by the Lucha House Party, and while Gran Metalik donned his usual gear and mask, Lince Dorado decided to go with a Halloween theme and debut a mask themed after IT Chapter Two’s murderous clown demon Pennywise.

The mask is white with orange lines that definitely give the impression of a clown, but it’s the orange hair on either side that really sells it. Now, unfortunately for Dorado it wasn’t enough to seal the victory over Roode and Ziggler, but it was still entertaining to see Dorado fly through the air as the terrifying clown.

You can check out the mask in the image below.

Also involved in The match are The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Roode and Ziggler, The Revival, The B-Team, The OC, and the Viking Raiders, and you can check out the official description for Crown Jewel below.

“Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against his MMA rival Cain Velasquez. Boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury battles Braun Strowman. Plus, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt challenges Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and much more.”

