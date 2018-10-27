WWE Crown Jewel Tickets On Sale, Will Daniel Bryan and John Cena Be There?

After being urged by fans, wrestlers, journalists, and U.S. politicians to cancel the event, WWE eventually made the call to continue on with their WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd anyway.

As of today, the tickets for the show have now officially went on sale. WWE had previously delayed the on sale date for tickets when they were weighing their options about the show’s future. With the recent on sale, tickets were revealed to cost between 25 and 100 SAR, which translates to $6.66 to $27.66 USD. In other words, these tickets are incredibly cheap by the company’s usual standards, far cheaper than shows WWE holds in North America, Europe, or elsewhere. WWE should have no problem selling out the King Saud University Stadium, which seats around 25,000, at this price point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crown Jewel is taking place in a much smaller venue than where Greatest Royal Rumble was held earlier this year. That event, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City, drew approximately 60,000 fans and also featured incredibly cheap tickets to ensure the event sold out.

The drama surrounding Crown Jewel isn’t likely to end anytime soon. John Cena has reportedly refused to work the show despite previously being announced for the WWE World Cup tournament at the event. There are also reports out that Daniel Bryan has refused to work the event. Bryan is scheduled to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the show.

We’re likely to get some kind of announcement this week during RAW and SmackDown to explain the absence of both Cena and Bryan. Cena’s absence is expected to be addressed Monday night during RAW, with some kind of storyline reason for him to be pulled for the show. It would be expected that Bryan’s involvement with the show will be clarified on Tuesday night during SmackDown Live. It should be noted that both Cena and Bryan are still being advertised for Crown Jewel on the event’s page at WWE.com.

The card for WWE Crown Jewel is currently as follows:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH (Title Currently Vacant)

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. (?) Daniel Bryan

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Match

The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and Undertaker

WWE WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT

Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and (?) John Cena