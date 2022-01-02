WWE Day 1: Beth Phoenix Returns, Helps Edge Defeat The Miz

Edge stood tall over The Miz at Day 1 on Saturday night, thanks in large part to the return of his wife Beth Phoenix. “The A-Lister” repeatedly escaped defeat thanks to outside interference from Maryse, and by the end of the match it looked like he had things locked up when he nailed a Skull Crushing Finale after Maryse whacked Edge in the face with her purse. But suddenly Phoenix arrived at the top of the entrance ramp and chased Maryse away from the ring. This caused a long enough distraction for Miz to turn around and run right into a Spear.

Phoenix, also a WWE Hall of Famer like her husband, initially retired from in-ring competition in 2012. But in the year’s since she’s wrestled nine times, most recently in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble. She recently stepped away as color commentator for NXT, a role she had for over three years.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1477472944016220163?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…