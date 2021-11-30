Report: Why WWE Changed the WWE Day 1 WWE Championship Match Into a Triple Threat

This week’s Monday Night Raw opened with Seth Rollins confirming that he’d be challenging Big E for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on New Year’s Day. But by the end of the night, the match had been changed to a triple threat as Kevin Owens tricked Rollins into getting him added to the bout. The decision raised a few eyebrows as Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in late January and on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer shed some light on the booking decision.

Meltzer explained that Owens was added in order for him to take the pin and keep the storyline between E and Rollins going for a while longer. He also noted that Owens has yet to make a decision regarding his next contract. If he does choose to leave WWE, many assume that he’ll join his real-life friends in All Elite Wrestling such as The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Owens has not held a championship in WWE since the last of his United States Championship reigns ended in 2017. Earlier this year marked the five-year anniversary of his Universal Championship victory, prompting “The Prizefighter” to put out a video and thank his fans.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”

Do you think Owens is on his way out? And is he taking the pin at Day 1 regardless? Let us know what you think in the comments below!