Diamond Dallas Page was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast this week and was asked to name three wrestlers from the AEW roster he’d recruit over to WWE if he had the hypothetical power to do so. Page wound up naming MJF, Dr. Britt Baker and Cody Rhodes, the last of whom has already worked for WWE while the other two reportedly already have interest from the promotion.

“If you were going to take three people from AEW, and bring them over to WWE, who would they be? Number one for me would be MJF,” Page said. “MJF, since the moment I met him, and I met him as he was coming into AEW, I didn’t know his work before that. But hanging with him for 10 minutes, I had never met anyone like that. That lived the gimmick like he did, his commitment to being a heel.

“My next pick would be the doctor. I think that Britt, to watch her grow as a character, knows how to keep the people in the palm of her hand, be a babyface, but not. She walks the line of the babyface-heel as good as you can walk it. She ain’t ever going to put you over for clapping or cheering for her, you’re supposed to be,” he continued. “That’s her character, and it’s interesting because in the back when I met her a few times, and, she was already on her way, super humble, super sweetheart. As long as she stays like that, which I am sure she will because that’s Adam Cole’s girl. You can’t have two better people in the business to rub off of, that iron sharpens iron thing. They’re both really, really great.”

Regarding Rhodes — “My third pick would be Cody. And my pick would be Cody because they never let him have an opportunity there. They gave him, in the beginning, the thing with Orton and stuff, with Ted DiBiase’s son, yeah, that put him in a spot, but they popped him right to the middle. You’ve got to respect Cody Rhodes on a s— ton of levels. But the number one was when nobody was leaving WWE, he asked for his release. He was making a minimum of $500,000 a year and asked for his release. Why? Because he knew he was a top guy, he knew. Tell me a guy who talks better than him? I’m not saying he’s the absolute best, but who’s better than him? They may be just as good, but there’s not a lot of them guys.”

Friedman has teased the idea of causing a bidding war between WWE and AEW, while Baker recently told Inside The Ropes that she feels its hard to trust Vince McMahon’s company.

“They definitely expressed interest–unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this — but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through,” Baker said. “So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”

