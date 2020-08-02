Latest Reports on WWE's Plans for the Next WWE Draft

WWE has yet to hold a WWE Draft or Superstar Shake-up since the start of 2020. But according to the latest reports from Fightful, WWE is trying to get one on the schedule. The site reported this past week that a Draft was scheduled for August, then bumped to September, then moved back and forth at least one more time. WWE had reportedly let its broadcast partners know that one was on the way, but the plans continue to remain up in the air.

"At this point, we haven't heard what the current plan for a draft is, if it will take place, what brands are involved or what the format is," Robert Defelice wrote. "We've heard that the plans have changed numerous times, however."

Back in May WWE introduced the Brand-to-Brand Invitational that would allow wrestlers to appear/compete on the opposite brand up to four times a year. The concept saw the likes of King Corbin and Charlotte Flair appear on both brands but hasn't been brought up in months. The only two wrestlers that consistently show up on both shows are Bayley and Sasha Banks, thanks to their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Fightful added that the brand split between Raw and SmackDown will remain for the foreseeable future. The split was reintroduced back in 2016 then heavily weakened in 2019 thanks to the Wild Card Rule. That concept was dropped when WWE brought back the Draft in October 2019. That draft saw big names like Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and The Miz all move brands.

On top of the uncertain plans regarding the Draft, WWE still hasn't announced where this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place. WWE has already confirmed the show won't be at TD Garden in Boston as originally planned, but declined on saying whether or not it would be in the Performance Center like the last four pay-per-views.

