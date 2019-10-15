WWE Draft Results From Night 2 on WWE Raw

The second night of the 2019 WWE Draft took place during this week’s Monday Night Raw at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The show firmly re-established the brand split between Raw and SmackDown following the Wild Card Rule introduced earlier this year and kicked off what will potentially be a new era for both shows. Because of the rules for this year’s draft, for every two SmackDown draft picks Raw received three because of its three-hour run time. The roster was also cut in half for the draft selection process, as 41 wrestlers were available in Monday night’s draft pool.
Check out the full results from Night 2 in the list below.
SmackDown
- Brock Lesnar
- The New Day
- Daniel Bryan
- Bayley
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Ali
- Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
- Carmella
- The Miz
- King Corbin
- Shorty Gable
- Elias
Raw
- Seth Rollins
- Charlotte Flair
- Andrade w/ Zelina Vega
- The Kabuki Warriors
- Rusev
- Aleister Black
- Cedric Alexander
- Humberto Carrillo
- Erick Rowan
- Buddy Murphy
- Jinder Mahal
- R-Truth
- Samoa Joe
- Akira Tozawa
- Shelton Benjamin
- Rey Mysterio
- Titus O’Neil
- Liv Morgan
Here are the results from Night 1 as well:
SmackDown
- Roman Reigns
- Bray Wyatt
- Sasha Banks
- Braun Strowman
- Lacey Evans
- The Revival
- Lucha House Party
- Heavy Machinery
Raw
- Becky Lynch
- The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
- Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton
- Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley
- Alexa Bliss
- Kevin Owens
- Natalya
- The Viking Raiders
- Nikki Cross
- The Street Profits