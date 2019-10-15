WWE Draft Results From Night 2 on WWE Raw

The second night of the 2019 WWE Draft took place during this week’s Monday Night Raw at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The show firmly re-established the brand split between Raw and SmackDown following the Wild Card Rule introduced earlier this year and kicked off what will potentially be a new era for both shows. Because of the rules for this year’s draft, for every two SmackDown draft picks Raw received three because of its three-hour run time. The roster was also cut in half for the draft selection process, as 41 wrestlers were available in Monday night’s draft pool.

Check out the full results from Night 2 in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SmackDown

Brock Lesnar

The New Day

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura

Ali

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Carmella

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias

Raw

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

Here are the results from Night 1 as well:

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Raw