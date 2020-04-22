Drake Maverick Says He'll Prove WWE Was Wrong for Firing Him in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

✖

Drake Maverick was one of the 30+ active wrestlers WWE released last week, but unlike every other fired wrestler he's still booked for at least three more episodes of NXT. The Black and Gold Brand announced days before the firings that Maverick would be competing in the eight-man tournament to determine the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and even though he was granted his release he didn't lose his spot. Maverick appeared on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday to discuss his current situation, vowing to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and prove that WWE was wrong for firing him.

"I don't think anybody in the history of WWE has had a chance like this, on the way out, to potentially save their job. And I have that chance, and I'm more fortunate than anybody in the world," Maverick said.

The former 205 Live general manager offered his condolences to everyone in the world who had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If I'm going out, I'm going out swinging. Because all I ever wanted when I was here in WWE was to compete in the ring and be the star I know I am. And I felt like there was always an obstacle to overcome, whether it was knocking on Vince's [McMahon's] door and there were six other people trying to knock on that door first. Whether it was who I've got to ask, what I've got to do, how am I going to get in the ring before shows, how am I going get in the ring before live events just to try and see if anybody would look at me and go, 'That guy's got something.'"

Maverick revealed the NXT production crew had been following him around for the past two weeks to document his return to the ring.

"Again, I'm very fortunate, very blessed, but I'm going to show them. I'm going to stick it to them and I'm going to tell the person that made this decision that you were wrong, and I'm going to do it in the professional way, the right way."

When asked what would happen if Maverick didn't win the tournament, he refused to answer the question by saying there was no other option than winning.

Maverick's first match in the round robin tournament will take place on NXT tonight when he takes on newcomer Jake Atlas. The other wrestlers in his group are former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kushida.

