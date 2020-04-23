WWE

Here Are All the WWE Wrestlers Released Due to Coronavirus

WWE announced in April of 2020 that the company would be going through a series of cost-cutting […]

By

WWE announced in April of 2020 that the company would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures in order to compensate for the money lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the next four days the promotion would either fire or furlough backstage producers, announcers, referees, on-air personalities, office employees, Performance Center coaches and more than 30 active wrestlers. The wrestlers who lost their jobs ranged from fan-favorites to decade-long veterans to former champions and even a few people who had recently signed new long-term contracts. Check out the full list of released wrestlers in the list below.

We will continue to update this list as more names become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What are your thoughts on the releases? Let us know down in the comments!

Rusev

 

 

Drake Maverick

 

 

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

 

 

Lio Rush

 

 

EC3

 

 

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

 

 

 

 

Heath Slater

 

 

Eric Young

 

 

 

Aiden English

 

 

Sarah Logan

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erick Rowan

 

 

 

 

Primo & Epico

 

 

Mike & Maria Kanellis

 

 

No Way Jose

 

 

 

Deonna Purrazzo

 

 

 

 

Kurt Angle

 WWE also either fired or furloughed the following backstage producers:

  • Shane Helms
  • Lance Storm
  • Billy Kidman
  • Mike Rotunda
  • Dave (Fit) Finlay
  • Pat Buck
  • Sarah Stock
  • Shawn Daivari
  • Scott Armstrong

 

 

Developmental Wrestlers

  • Aleksandar Jaksic
  • MJ Jenkins
  • Alyssa Marino
  • Dan Matha
  • Taynara Conti
  • Tino Tabbatelli
  • Cezar Bononi
  • Mars Wang
  • Mohamed Fahim
  • Marcos Gomes
  • Faisal Kurdi
  • Edgar Lopez
  • Hussain Aldagal
  • Yifeng (Rocky)
  • Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

 

Tagged:

Related Posts