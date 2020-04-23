Here Are All the WWE Wrestlers Released Due to Coronavirus

WWE announced in April of 2020 that the company would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures in order to compensate for the money lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the next four days the promotion would either fire or furlough backstage producers, announcers, referees, on-air personalities, office employees, Performance Center coaches and more than 30 active wrestlers. The wrestlers who lost their jobs ranged from fan-favorites to decade-long veterans to former champions and even a few people who had recently signed new long-term contracts. Check out the full list of released wrestlers in the list below.
Rusev
Drake Maverick
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Lio Rush
EC3
Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
Heath Slater
Eric Young
Aiden English
Sarah Logan
Erick Rowan
Primo & Epico
Mike & Maria Kanellis
No Way Jose
Deonna Purrazzo
Kurt Angle
WWE also either fired or furloughed the following backstage producers:
- Shane Helms
- Lance Storm
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave (Fit) Finlay
- Pat Buck
- Sarah Stock
- Shawn Daivari
- Scott Armstrong
Developmental Wrestlers
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Alyssa Marino
- Dan Matha
- Taynara Conti
- Tino Tabbatelli
- Cezar Bononi
- Mars Wang
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Edgar Lopez
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)