Here Are All the WWE Wrestlers Released Due to Coronavirus

WWE announced in April of 2020 that the company would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures in order to compensate for the money lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the next four days the promotion would either fire or furlough backstage producers, announcers, referees, on-air personalities, office employees, Performance Center coaches and more than 30 active wrestlers. The wrestlers who lost their jobs ranged from fan-favorites to decade-long veterans to former champions and even a few people who had recently signed new long-term contracts. Check out the full list of released wrestlers in the list below.

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Lio Rush

EC3

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo & Epico

Mike & Maria Kanellis

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Kurt Angle

WWE also either fired or furloughed the following backstage producers:

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Developmental Wrestlers