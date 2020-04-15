Watch: Drake Maverick Releases Tearful Video, Says He’ll Still Compete in NXT Cruiserweight Tournament

Drake Maverick was one of the numerous active wrestlers who was released by the WWE as a cost-cutting measure. The former 24/7 Champion and 205 Live general manger had just announced days prior that he would be returning to action to compete in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament on NXT, and in a tearful reaction video he declared that he would still be competing in tournament. Unfortunately, according to him, those could be the last matches of his career.

“I’m like everybody else where I probably didn’t take this [the coronavirus pandemic] as seriously as it is at the beginning. But it’s affecting peoples lives, people’s jobs, affecting the way people make a living.

“I’m very fortunate that WWE is still allowing me to compete in the NXT Interim Crusierweight title tournament, but it’s very likely that those will be the last matches I ever have,” he continedThere’s a lot of people I’m not going to get the chance to say goodbye to that I really loved and I really care about. They make me a better person. And again, I’m very fortunate that I still get that, other people won’t get that. But if these are the last matchs I have, I just want everyone watching at home to know you’ll have my all. You’ll have everything. It’s not about a title anymore, it’s about my life. It’s about feeding my family, paying my bills. So if I don’t make an impression, if I don’t win, that’s it for me.”