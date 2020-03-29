Watch: Drew McIntyre’s Epic Training Video Released Ahead of WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre has the opportunity to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career at WrestleMania 36 when he takes on Brock Lesnar. And to help get fans hyped up for his match with “The Beast,” McIntyre took part in a Rocky IV-esque training sequence in the Scottish HIghlands. The video was released via BT Sport on Sunday, showing McIntyre carrying heavy barrels up mountains, lifting massive stones over head his head and beating an entire group of men in tug of war.

The video ends with McIntyre screaming Lesnar’s name as his trainer says he’s ready to vanquish the reigning world champion.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life, @DMcIntyreWWE returned home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 It will take a warrior to slay ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar, a man moulded by the environment around him. This is Drew’s time. This is Drew’s destiny.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4HuamNjaaj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 29, 2020

In interviews leading up to the show, McIntyre has discussed his feelings about the biggest match of his career taking place in front of zero fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve thought about this a lot myself,” McIntyre told The Wrap. “It’s unlike any WrestleMania ever, obviously, for one. Generally, a WrestleMania moment is– the big moment happens, you celebrate, people are going crazy, you get to celebrate with your family that are there in the front row. Backstage, everyone in Gorilla position is all celebrating with you and the locker room is so happy for you. That doesn’t exist this year.”

“Initially I was very disappointed, the way everything shook out. But then I started trying to think more about the bigger picture here. We’re still bringing everybody this show, and at this time it’s very important to keep people entertained. I can’t believe we’re bringing them ‘Mania — I’m proud of that.”

