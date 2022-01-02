The Dudley Boyz Endorse The Usos Using Their 3-D Finisher

The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Day 1 on Saturday night, defeating The New Day in a surprising fashion. The bout ended with the brothers nailing Kofi Kingston with their version of a 3-D, the double-team finisher the Dudley Boyz made iconic in promotions like ECW, WWE and TNA. The pair confirmed on Twitter after the show that the WWE Hall of Fame team endorsed The Usos adopting the move, which they’re calling the “1-D” for “One and Done.”

“Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!!” D-Von Dudley wrote.

Best Tag team finisher in the business.…thanks for he blessings uce.🩸 @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150 https://t.co/ZcHbKaedq6 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 2, 2022

The pair spoke with Sports Illustrated after the event, offering an update on Roman Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” was forced to miss Day 1 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around,” Jey Uso said. “This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

“We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show,” Jimmy Uso added. “This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”

The Usos are currently on their seventh reign as tag team champions in WWE and are dominating the record books for the SmackDown tag titles. The two have held the gold for a combined 548 days across five reigns and are creeping up on the record for longest single reign with those titles (currently at 182 days, a record they set back in 2018).

