Current WWE Champion Is Ready to Chop Dwight Howard in Half If He Joins WWE

Former NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a surprise appearance at the WWE Tryouts in Nashville during SummerSlam Weekend this past week and indicated in various interviews that he'd love to become a WWE star once his basketball career ends. United States Champion Bobby Lashley was then asked about Howard while on The Masked Man Show after successfully defending his title against Austin Theory at SummerSlam. He claimed he was more than ready to bring the six-foot-10 center down with a Spear.

"If he steps into the ring, I'll spear him and chop him in half. He's like a giant. He's 10 foot tall. I have experience with giants. I had Omos, threw him around, and he's half the size of Omos. I don't think he wants to go against the All Mighty. Babysteps," Lashley said.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

"I remember having a conversation with my teammates last year in LA," Howard told ComicBook during a media scrum after the tryouts ended on Friday. "They asked me if I wasn't playing basketball, what would I do? I said I'd love to be a wrestler. LeBron was like, 'Man, you look like you'd be a wrestler.' I was really thinking about it, and here we are."

Howard was also asked if there were any other NBA players who would be a good fit in WWE. He named LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins.

"I think that a lot of the big guys [would be good]," Howard said. "DeMarcus Cousins, he'll be good for wrestling. For something like this, he has a lot of character. He's very strong, animated, stuff like that. I think he'd be good out here. Obviously, LeBron, he'll be funny out here with wrestling and stuff like that, but this is my element. Acting, being in front of the camera, smiling, trying to put on a show and entertain. This is what I love."

