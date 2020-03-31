Edge Teases Plan for How He’ll Retire From WWE a Second Time

Shortly after Edge made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, a report popped up online that he had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE that would have him competing on a part-time basis, similar to how Brock Lesnar’s schedule works within the company. Since his return he’s been locked in a vicious feud with Randy Orton, one that will culminate this weekend in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. As for what he does after that match, the “Rated-R Superstar” shed some light on his ideas in a new interview with ESPN.

“Physically, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with that grind that all the young ‘uns are doing right now,” Edge said. “I put in my 15 years of that, so now I can come back, and honestly, more than anything, I just want to help teach. And the best way for me to teach is to be in there in the ring with you and show you how to listen.”

He also gave a hint as to how he plans on retiring for the second and final time

“I have a vision. I believe if you can visualize it, you can make it happen. I have a vision for the whole thing,” he said. “I’m not going to spoil it, though. When it is time to walk away, I want people to say, ‘Oh, my God, I think he was better this time.’ That’s the challenge. This story has never been written before. No one has ever taken nine years off. No one has ever come back from a triple-fusion. It’s a blank canvas, and the story I want to try and tell, I just want it to be compelling. I want it to be fun for everybody.

“Like I said in the first promo back, man, I just hope you come along for the ride with me because I am going to have a blast,” he added.

