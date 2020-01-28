Watch: WWE Releases Footage Of Edge’s First Royal Rumble Spear

By now you’ve probably seen Edge’s spectacular return at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night. And while fans were thrilled to see the 11-time former world champion in a WWE match for the first time since 2011, many pointed out a massive mistake made by WWE’s production team. As Edge slid into the ring he immediately delivered his first Spear of the night on Dolph Ziggler, but the camera inexplicably cut to a shot of the crowd and completely missed it. Footage of the missed moment quickly made its way online thanks to various fan videos, but on Monday night WWE finally released its own “Unseen Footage” capturing the Spear.

Edge made it all the way to the final three in the Rumble match before getting eliminated by Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre wound up winning the match a few moments after that.

Following his return, reports quickly came out that he had signed a new three-year contract with WWE to work as a part-time competitor. He appeared on Raw during the main event segment and cut a promo about how hard he worked to get back to wrestling.

Unfortunately Edge’s feel-good moment was interrupted by Randy Orton. At first it seemed like the old Rated-RKO tag team was about to reunite, but then Orton blindsided him with an RKO and a Con-Chair-To.

Elsewhere on Raw McIntyre announced he would challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 (and got an F5 from Lesnar), Charlotte Flair declined to announce which title she would challenge for, Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy retained their tag titles (and Samoa Joe reportedly got a concussion midway through) and Andrade was written off television by getting DDT’d on the concrete floor. WWE confirmed on Tuesday morning that the United States Champion was suspended for 30 days due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation.