Edge Reveals Who Came Up With His WrestleMania 36 Storyline With Randy Orton

For the first time in nine years, Edge will step back inside a WWE ring for a one-on-one Last Man Standing Match with Randy Orton at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. The story between the pair has been one of the most compelling on WWE television in recent memory — tying in Edge’s family, Orton’s personal demons, their respective feuds with Mick Foley and their tag team run as Rated-RKO more than a decade ago. And yet when asked during an interview with Inside The Ropes this week, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the WWE Creative left him and Orton completely alone to craft their story.

“We have been left alone, and that’s because I’ve been doing this for 25 years, Randy’s been doing it for 20,” Edge said. “Nobody is going to write a promo for me, that’s all there is to it. I don’t work well that way, and I think everybody understands that. But it took years and years of proving it. So if you try it and you fall flat on your face, you might not get that chance again. But over the years was allowed to fall flat on my face a bunch and we were give the freedom to do it back then which is amazing.

Edge said in the time he spent away from the company he built up an arsenal of different character and story ideas he didn’t have during his initial WWE run.

Here’s the official card for WrestleMania 36 as of now. The show will air on 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday night via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view providers.