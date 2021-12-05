Elijah Burke had to be taken to the hospital following National Wrestling Alliance’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Atlanta, according to a report from PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson. The show’s main event saw Trevor Murdoch successfully retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Mike Knox only for Matt Cardona to suddenly arrive in the promotion and beat down the champion. Mick Foley then appeared and sent out Burke to make the save, but something went wrong when “The Pope” started brawling with the heels at ringside and was tossed into the steel steps.

Johnson’s latest update on Burke’s status read, “we are told he is still in the ER and is undergoing X-Rays and additional tests to properly diagnose where things stand.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheMattCardona/status/1467349797300584448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Update: According to Johnson, Burke was released from the hospital on Sunday morning after undergoing X-Rays and a number of other tests. He reportedly suffered a concussion from the steel ring steps spot and didn’t do anything physical during today’s NWA Power tapings.

Burke was originally signed to a developmental deal with the WWE in 2003 and was released from the company in 2008 despite being one of the standout prospects in WWE’s revamped version of ECW. His career then took him to two stints with TNA/Impact Wrestling, various independent wrestling appearances and even a return to Ohio Valley Wrestling before joining the NWA in 2019 and eventually winning the NWA World Television Championship.

Burke took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on his situation — “As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in ATL following @NWA Hard Times 2. I would like to assure you that all is 100% well with Pope. In wrestling we take our bumps & bruises while continually forging ahead. However, today there are certain protocols in effect to ensure the well being of performers like myself and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them. I’d like to thank the ENTIRE NWA family, many who gave up hours of their own time to ensure Pope’s safety. Thank You.”