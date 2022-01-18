WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Event for Saudi Arabia in February

WWE announced on Monday that its annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19. The company’s official statement read, “The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held at the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah, on Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. More details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The company first introduced the Elimination Chamber at the 2002 Survivor Series event and in 2010 it became the title of an annual pay-per-view that consistently featured at least one chamber match. Reports of WWE bringing the massive steel structure to its next Saudi Arabia show started popping up last week.

The company’s 2022 pay-per-view calendar kicked off with the Day 1 event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on New Year’s Day and will continue in St. Louis on Jan. 29 with the Royal Rumble event at The Dome at America’s Center. Here’s the updated card for the show as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

