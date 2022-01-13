WWE Reportedly Bringing Violent Stipulation Match to Next Saudi Arabia Show

WWE is reportedly planning on returning to Saudi Arabia for another pay-per-view (premium live event) next month, and it sounds like they’ve got something big planned. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company is intending on hosting an Elimination Chamber match during the show, one of WWE’s most violent structures. The concept was first introduced back in 2002 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view (which saw Shawn Michaels win the last of his four world championships) and in the immediate years that followed was only used seldomly. But then in 2010 WWE created a themed pay-per-view named after the steel structure, making it an annual event. There hasn’t been a Chamber match at a non-Elimination Chamber pay-per-view since the 2009 No Way Out event.

WWE has yet to confirm if there will be an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this year, and Sapp’s report didn’t confirm whether or not this Saudi show would have an effect on that. The last Saudi show, Crown Jewel, saw a rare Hell in a Cell match (Edge vs. Seth Rollins) take place outside of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and received rave reviews.

Of the 28 Chamber matches in company history, Triple H still holds the record for most victories at four. Chris Jericho (now in AEW) and Randy Orton are tied for most appearances at eight, though each man only won the match once. Jericho still holds the record for most career eliminations at 10 while Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler are tied for the most in a single match at five.

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Jan. 29 with the Royal Rumble taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Check out the full card for the show below: