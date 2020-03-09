Watch: Lince Dorado Hits a Shooting Star Press From the Elimination Chamber Roof

The Lucha House Party may not have won on Sunday night, but Lince Dorado hit a move that will definetely make the show’s highlight reel. With five of the six teams in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match already involved, Dorado climbed his way up the side of the chamber and onto roof, then swung his way into a Shooting Star Press and crashed onto the rest of the wrestlers in the ring.

Moments later Tucker and Otis hit Gran Metalik with a Compactor, eliminating he and Dorado from the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full card for Elimination Chamber below: