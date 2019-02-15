Two New Matches Added to Elimination Chamber

WWE announced a pair of new matches for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Monday to help fill out the show’s undercard.

The first bout will see Finn Balor challenge for the Intercontinental Championship against both Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a tag team match. After unsuccessfully challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, Balor began feuding with the duo after Rush verbally mocked Balor for coming up short against “The Beast,” followed by an attack from “The Almighty” Lashley.

The second bout will be a rematch from December’s TLC pay-per-view as Braun Strowman takes on Baron Cobrin. Despite being injured, Strowman managed to beat Corbin the first time around thanks to interference from half a dozen other wrestlers, earning Strowman a title shot against Lesnar while also stripping Corbin of his acting general manager position on Raw.

However that Strowman vs. Lesnar match never took place. On an episode of Raw Corbin attempted to mock Strowman via a promo, only to get chased throughout the backstage area after Strowman had heard enough. Corbin took shelter in Vince McMahon’s limo, which Strowman proceeded to badly damage just before McMahon appeared. The Chairman stripped Strowman of his title shot as Corbin ran off.

Both Strowman and Lashley quickly responded to the news that they’d be wrestling on Sunday.

“I’m cutting @BaronCorbinWWE’s road to #WrestleMania very short,” Strowman wrote, clearly happy that he has some competition. “End of the line Corbin.”

The IC Champion had a much more negative reaction by tweeting “People just going right over my head and putting me in Championship matches?! Plan B rolls on at #WWEChamber with my man (Lio Rush) by my side. Good luck (Finn Balor)…you’ll DEFINITELY need it.”

Sunday’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston will also feature a Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott as well as two Elimination Chamber matches. The first will be for the WWE Championship and include Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali (though he is reportedly getting pulled from the match due to injury). The second bout will see Nia Jax and Tamina, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Sonya Devill, The IIconics, Bayley and Sasha Banks and Naomi and Carmella in a six-team match to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.