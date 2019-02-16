WWE Elimination Chamber Odds Favor The Crowning Of A New Champion

The current odds for Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event call for the crowning of a new champion.

The Intercontinental Championship, to be exact.

Bet Online is currently listing the following odds for each match on the show:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match:

Daniel Bryan (c) 1/6 AJ Styles 5/1 Samoa Joe 8/1 Randy Orton 10/1 Jeff Hardy 16/1 Kofi Kingston 16/1 WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match:

Bayley & Sasha Banks 2/5 Nia Jax & Tamina 9/2 The IIconics 5/1 The Riott Squad 8/1 Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville 8/1 Carmella & Naomi 12/1 WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

Buddy Murphy -700 (1/7) Akira Tozawa +400 (4/1) WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Ronda Rousey -5000 (1/50) Ruby Riott +1200 (12/1) WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

Shane McMahon & The Miz -600 (1/6) The Usos +350 (7/2) Singles Match:

Braun Strowman -600 (1/6) Baron Corbin +350 (7/2) WWE Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match:

Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush +130 (13/10) Finn Balor -170 (10/17)

Heading into the show, a title switch in the Intercontinental Title match did seem the most likely, though there’s an argument to be made that the feud between Lashley and Balor could be drawn out one more PPV (Fastlane) until the switch is made.

The other match at Elimination Chamber that seemed to have a decent chance at the championship belts changings hands was the SmackDown tag team title bout featuring champions The Miz and Shane McMahon against The Usos. However, following Jimmy Uso’s recent arrest in Detroit, it would seem unlikely now that we will get a title change there.

Daniel Bryan seems primed to keep his WWE Championship belt, much in the same way that he walked out of the 2012 edition of Elimination Chamber with the World Heavyweight Championship still in tow. The real question will be if we get any clues as to who Bryan could be feuding with at WrestleMania this year as that title picture seems to be wide open at the present moment.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our full predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber by the ComicBook.com WWE staff right here.