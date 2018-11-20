WWE: Enzo Amore Dishes Out Stone Cold Stunner At Rap Concert

Enzo Amore made a lot of noise over WWE Survivor Series weekend, but not just during the show, as a video from his rap concert shows he also pulled out the Stone Cold Stunner.

Enzo made headlines thanks to showing up in the audience at WWE Survivor Series, but he also held a concert in promotion of his upcoming rap album on Monday night at Whisky A Go Go. During the show, he had someone either from the crew or the audience (hard to tell) up on stage, where he asked him if he was offended by something to do with Wynonna Rider and a rollercoaster…tried to figure it out truly but just can’t tell.

In any case, he asks his name (which is Mike) and then turns to the crowd and says “His name is Mike. Can we get a how you doin Mike?”. He then puts the mic towards the audience and gets a “how you doin”, then proceeds to kick him in the stomach and dish out a Stone Cold Stunner on the stage, sending Mike rolling over towards the other side of the stage. Then the music kicks back in (via SE Scoops).

You can judge the Stunner for yourself in the video above.

According to Amore’s new shirts, he’s “Doin Great”, and got a big response at WWE‘s Survivor Series when he popped up in the audience. Fans actually started spotting him earlier on in the show, though he was trying to keep a low profile. When the Tag Team match between The Bar and the Authors of Pain (AOP) started though he got up and made his presence known, and security then quickly escorted him out of the building. Fans started chanting “Let Him Stay” but he never came back to his seat. Later on, other chants broke out as fans started saying “We Want Enzo” while other fans dueled those with their own chants of “No We Don’t”.

Suffice it to say Enzo certainly made an impression, though he doesn’t seem to want anything to do with wrestling these days. This was most likely just a play to get more attention towards his concert, which as we know was being held the following night. It also happened to be at the same time as Monday Night Raw.