AEW’s Tony Khan gave quite a few interviews leading up to AEW Rampage and WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown going head-to-head last week. But now that the smoke has cleared and Khan has taken his victory lap for Rampage beating the Blue Brand in the target ratings demographic, he’s starting to catch some flack from wrestling legends of the past. Eric Bischoff, who was notorious for taking shots at WWF during the 1990s while he was running WCW, repeatedly told Khan to shut up during his 83 Weeks podcast this week.

“If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be shut up and wrestle, dude,” Bischoff said (h/t Cageside Seats). “Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who did all the — gave away their finishes. So people listening to this are going, Yeah, but that’s hypocritical… what the hell?’ But here’s the difference. I was actually competing with him. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started the same time his show started each and every week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And another thing Tony came out and said ‘We’re at the 1996 stage of WCW, and we’re just gonna not make their mistakes.’ Tony, you’re inventing some mistakes, brother, by coming out there and constantly comparing yourself or deriding your competition, but not having the willingness — I almost said balls — not having the willingness to say, ‘Okay, let’s go head-to-head. Let’s really compete. Let’s see who can get whose market share.’ That’s real competition,” he continued. “So I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric that I’m hearing out of Tony, as well as some of the talent. Shut the f— up. Until you’re actually competing, and you’re actually competing favorably — and by the way, Tony, in 1996 I was kicking WWE’s a—. Every week! In a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.”

Former WCW Champion Booker T was no less critical on his Hall of Fame podcast.

“I’m of the sentiment that Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing,” Booker said (h/t SEScoops). “Go out and produce a good show. At the end of the day, we’ll know who won if that’s what we’re looking for, if that’s your goal post, if that’s where you’re trying to score in. But all of this talk about what you’re doing, this and that, back and forth, I swear man, it sounds like a little school girl saying how pretty she is over the other girls on the schoolyard.”

Do you agree with Bischoff and Booker? Let us know in the comments below. Rampage will be back to running unopposed on TNT this week as SmackDown will be back on FOX.