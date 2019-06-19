WWE Gets Its Own Category at the 2019 ESPY Awards

ESPN announced on Wednesday that the WWE will get the spotlight in this year’s ESPY Awards, as the network announced a new category has been added to this year’s award show — Best WWE Moment.

The four nominations for the first installment in the award include Roman Reigns returning after beating leukemia, Becky Lynch winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 and Ronda Rousey winning the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the first time ever at this year’s @ESPYS, #WWE will have its own category when the award for Best WWE Moment of the year is handed out! See the nominees & VOTE, here: https://t.co/dEpTRdu2JN pic.twitter.com/KIjmGl6R8l — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2019

The polls are open as of Tuesday morning and the winner will be announced at the ESPY Awards show on July 10 on ABC.

Picking a winner for this will likely be very difficult for fans. Reigns announcing that his cancer was in remission was an incredibly emotional and inspiring moment. Rousey’s rise to the top of the card was a massive moment for a star who had reached the pinnacle of a different industry. And Lynch and Kingston’s victories were both huge steps forward in terms of reputation and were incredible for both of their respective fanbases.

After stepping away from wrestling to undergo chemotherapy treatment back in October, Reigns made his return to WWE television back on February 25. He’d later admit in interviews that he was incredibly nervous about how the fans would welcome him back. He made his in-ring return at the Fastlane pay-per-view, reuniting The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for a six-man tag match.

“I think a lot of it was nerves,” Reigns said in an interview with Variety regarding his return match. “Nothing prepares you for the ring like the ring. I’ve had some really good training sessions, some great workouts, but nothing is like being in that ring in front of that crowd with the lights on you. I was pretty nervous that I would have that ring rust…but I felt once I got out there and started moving around. My instincts took over and it was just like riding a bike.”