WWE: Every Raw and SmackDown Superstar That Showed Up On NXT Ahead of Worlds Collide

Tonight's NXT was the last episode before the upcoming Worlds Collide, and WWE went all out for it, setting up several matches for the big event as well as bringing in some of NXT biggest former stars and Champions throughout the night. That happened right from the start, as NXT Champion Bron Breakker was confronted by former NXT Champion Finn Balor, and that pattern continued throughout the night, with a host of big names from Raw and SmackDown showing up and either making appearances or straight-up challenging for a match. Names like Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, and more showed up, and you can check out everyone that made an appearance starting on the next slide.

As for the matches themselves, two of the appearing Raw and SmackDown stars will end up involved in this weekend's Worlds Collide, and if the event follows what happened tonight, we could very well get some additional appearances at the actual event. Some of these feuds could even continue on to Raw or SmackDown, but we'll just have to wait and see how that all plays out.

You can find the full card for Worlds Collide below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Creed Brothers (C) vs Briggs and Jensen (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

